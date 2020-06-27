1709 E Almanac Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Covina! - This amazingly spacious home sits in a large corner lot in a very quiet community of West Covina, Ca. The home was recently renovated throughout with marble flooring, granite counters, new paint, new fixtures, stainless steel appliances and much more. The home features an extra large bonus room. The lot has two separate driveways with RV access and space for about 10 cars. The home is pet friendly and has plenty of space for pets and kids to play on the large corner lot. This home will not last on the market for rent too long. The home sits walking distance from Home Depot, Starbucks and other retail stores.Tenants pays all utilities including trash and landscaping. Located near S. Azusa Ave., and Amar Rd.



To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":

https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a5661248-1be3-4814-8b3f-aac5dffe3902



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5055604)