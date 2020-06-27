All apartments in West Covina
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1709 E Almanac Dr.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1709 E Almanac Dr.

1709 East Almanac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 East Almanac Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Covina! - This amazingly spacious home sits in a large corner lot in a very quiet community of West Covina, Ca. The home was recently renovated throughout with marble flooring, granite counters, new paint, new fixtures, stainless steel appliances and much more. The home features an extra large bonus room. The lot has two separate driveways with RV access and space for about 10 cars. The home is pet friendly and has plenty of space for pets and kids to play on the large corner lot. This home will not last on the market for rent too long. The home sits walking distance from Home Depot, Starbucks and other retail stores.Tenants pays all utilities including trash and landscaping. Located near S. Azusa Ave., and Amar Rd.

To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a5661248-1be3-4814-8b3f-aac5dffe3902

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have any available units?
1709 E Almanac Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have?
Some of 1709 E Almanac Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 E Almanac Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 E Almanac Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 E Almanac Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 E Almanac Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1709 E Almanac Dr. offers parking.
Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 E Almanac Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have a pool?
No, 1709 E Almanac Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1709 E Almanac Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 E Almanac Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 E Almanac Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
