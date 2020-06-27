All apartments in West Covina
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1302 W. Devers Street

1302 West Devers Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 West Devers Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1302 W. Devers Street Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in West Covina - -Located in nice, quiet neighborhood
-Close to shopping with easy access to 10 Freeway
-Single Story
-Large yard and well maintained landscaping. (Gardening included)
-Large Family Room and Living Room with fireplace
-Laundry Room with washer and dyer connections
-Central Air and Heating
-2 Car Garage
-Bathrooms recently updated

-$2200/mo Rent, $2200 Security Deposit
-$35 Application Fee per applicant

Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 W. Devers Street have any available units?
1302 W. Devers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 W. Devers Street have?
Some of 1302 W. Devers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 W. Devers Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 W. Devers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 W. Devers Street pet-friendly?
No, 1302 W. Devers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1302 W. Devers Street offer parking?
Yes, 1302 W. Devers Street offers parking.
Does 1302 W. Devers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 W. Devers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 W. Devers Street have a pool?
No, 1302 W. Devers Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 W. Devers Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 W. Devers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 W. Devers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 W. Devers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
