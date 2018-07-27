All apartments in Upland
847 Parisa Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:53 PM

847 Parisa Place

847 Parisa Pl · (626) 460-0088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2193 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings. Downstairs are stylish kitchen with upgrades, bright living room and bedroom, the master suite features an extra-large walk-in closet and a spacious master bath with a separate tub and shower and an extended vanity. With a loft for a second family room or working area. With a tankless water heater and Wi-Fi smart thermostat, this ENERGY STARÂ® qualified home supports a modern and enriched lifestyle. The gated community has exceptional amenities like the recreational center with huge swimming pool and spa, fitness center, kids playground, BBQ area, meeting room and an organic vegetable garden. Just steps from the acclaimed Claremont College campuses, minutes to The Webb Schools, excellent private high schools in California. Close to shopping centers, the Claremont Village, I-10 and I-210 freeways, enjoy the convenience of living, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss out the opportunity!

**NO PETS
**NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Parisa Place have any available units?
847 Parisa Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 847 Parisa Place have?
Some of 847 Parisa Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Parisa Place currently offering any rent specials?
847 Parisa Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Parisa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Parisa Place is pet friendly.
Does 847 Parisa Place offer parking?
Yes, 847 Parisa Place does offer parking.
Does 847 Parisa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Parisa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Parisa Place have a pool?
Yes, 847 Parisa Place has a pool.
Does 847 Parisa Place have accessible units?
No, 847 Parisa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Parisa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Parisa Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Parisa Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 847 Parisa Place has units with air conditioning.
