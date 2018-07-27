847 Parisa Place

Amenities
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings. Downstairs are stylish kitchen with upgrades, bright living room and bedroom, the master suite features an extra-large walk-in closet and a spacious master bath with a separate tub and shower and an extended vanity. With a loft for a second family room or working area. With a tankless water heater and Wi-Fi smart thermostat, this ENERGY STARÂ® qualified home supports a modern and enriched lifestyle. The gated community has exceptional amenities like the recreational center with huge swimming pool and spa, fitness center, kids playground, BBQ area, meeting room and an organic vegetable garden. Just steps from the acclaimed Claremont College campuses, minutes to The Webb Schools, excellent private high schools in California. Close to shopping centers, the Claremont Village, I-10 and I-210 freeways, enjoy the convenience of living, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss out the opportunity!
**NO PETS
