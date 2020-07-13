Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range bathtub garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments smoke-free community

Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping. The city of Upland is convenient to the 10, 60 and 210 freeways. Country Club Apartments is located two blocks north of the famous Rt. 66, with its many shopping and dining venues. Nearby attractions include: Victoria Gardens Mall, Village Grove Shopping Center, and Sierra Vista Park.This section of Upland is very close to Pomona College, Claremont Graduate University, Pitzer College, Western University and Chaffey Community. Also nearby are Sierra Elementary School, Upland Middle School, and Upland High School.