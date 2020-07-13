All apartments in Upland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Country Club Apartments

1374 5th Ave · (909) 377-4650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6804 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
smoke-free community
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping. The city of Upland is convenient to the 10, 60 and 210 freeways. Country Club Apartments is located two blocks north of the famous Rt. 66, with its many shopping and dining venues. Nearby attractions include: Victoria Gardens Mall, Village Grove Shopping Center, and Sierra Vista Park.This section of Upland is very close to Pomona College, Claremont Graduate University, Pitzer College, Western University and Chaffey Community. Also nearby are Sierra Elementary School, Upland Middle School, and Upland High School.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $600 1x1, $700 2x1
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Carport and street parking.
Storage Details: Storage above carport

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Apartments have any available units?
Country Club Apartments has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Country Club Apartments have?
Some of Country Club Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Country Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Apartments have a pool?
No, Country Club Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Country Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Country Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
