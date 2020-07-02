All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 12462 S Lopez Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12462 S Lopez Place
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

12462 S Lopez Place

12462 South Lopez Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

12462 South Lopez Place, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MUST SEE!* MOVE-IN READY, detached home located in the highly desirable gated golf course community of Valencia. OPEN floor plan. 3 Bedroom + LOFT. QUIET interior location, VAULTED ceilings. STYLISH and ELEGANT decor with Custom 7-inch MERBAU HARDWOOD floor throughout first floor, stairs, master bedroom, and loft. IDEAL for ENTERTAINING, gourmet GRANITE kitchen with center island opens to cozy family room with gas burning fireplace. Retreat upstairs to a LARGE MASTER SUITE featuring hardwood floor with walk-in closet; master bath features DUAL VANITY, mirrored wardrobe, separate shower and roman tub. LOFT features built-in bookcase, great for office. Secondary bedrooms feature DESIGNER CARPET, and ceiling fans. Secondary bath has hardwood floor and TRAVERTINE shower stall. Low maintenance backyard. Lovely gated GOLF COURSE community with association pool, spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12462 S Lopez Place have any available units?
12462 S Lopez Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12462 S Lopez Place have?
Some of 12462 S Lopez Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12462 S Lopez Place currently offering any rent specials?
12462 S Lopez Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12462 S Lopez Place pet-friendly?
No, 12462 S Lopez Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12462 S Lopez Place offer parking?
Yes, 12462 S Lopez Place offers parking.
Does 12462 S Lopez Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12462 S Lopez Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12462 S Lopez Place have a pool?
Yes, 12462 S Lopez Place has a pool.
Does 12462 S Lopez Place have accessible units?
No, 12462 S Lopez Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12462 S Lopez Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12462 S Lopez Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles