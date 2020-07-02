12462 S Lopez Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

MUST SEE!* MOVE-IN READY, detached home located in the highly desirable gated golf course community of Valencia. OPEN floor plan. 3 Bedroom + LOFT. QUIET interior location, VAULTED ceilings. STYLISH and ELEGANT decor with Custom 7-inch MERBAU HARDWOOD floor throughout first floor, stairs, master bedroom, and loft. IDEAL for ENTERTAINING, gourmet GRANITE kitchen with center island opens to cozy family room with gas burning fireplace. Retreat upstairs to a LARGE MASTER SUITE featuring hardwood floor with walk-in closet; master bath features DUAL VANITY, mirrored wardrobe, separate shower and roman tub. LOFT features built-in bookcase, great for office. Secondary bedrooms feature DESIGNER CARPET, and ceiling fans. Secondary bath has hardwood floor and TRAVERTINE shower stall. Low maintenance backyard. Lovely gated GOLF COURSE community with association pool, spa.