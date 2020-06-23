All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 4488 Spencer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4488 Spencer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4488 Spencer Street

4488 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4488 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful unit in Spencer Ct. Light and bright. High SMOOTH ceilings, remodeled master bathroom, 2 fireplaces. Close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4488 Spencer Street have any available units?
4488 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 4488 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4488 Spencer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4488 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4488 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4488 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4488 Spencer Street does offer parking.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles