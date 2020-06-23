Rent Calculator
4488 Spencer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4488 Spencer Street
4488 Spencer Street
4488 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful unit in Spencer Ct. Light and bright. High SMOOTH ceilings, remodeled master bathroom, 2 fireplaces. Close to schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4488 Spencer Street have any available units?
4488 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 4488 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4488 Spencer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4488 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4488 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 4488 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4488 Spencer Street does offer parking.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4488 Spencer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4488 Spencer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
