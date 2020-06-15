2546 W 235th Street.

Amenities
Free Standing Town home in small street of 235th & Crenshaw Blvd. Feels like a Single Family Residence. 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island, & bright breakfast nook. Family room w/ fireplace. Spacious Living room & Dining area at entry. Fresh interior paint. Central heating. Plantation shutters. Hardwood floors. Laundry room by family room/kitchen. Bright stairway + hallway w/ Skylight. Master Bedroom w/ high ceilings & walk-in closet. Well maintained Private backyard. Detached 2 car garage plus one extra parking. Plenty of street parking for guests. Convenient location next to Torrance Crossroads, Wilson Park, Del Amo Mall, bowling alleys, groceries, & more! Ready to move in.