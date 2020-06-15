All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like
2546 W 235th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2546 W 235th Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:08 PM

2546 W 235th Street

2546 West 235th Street · (310) 483-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2546 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA 90505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Free Standing Town home in small street of 235th & Crenshaw Blvd. Feels like a Single Family Residence. 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island, & bright breakfast nook. Family room w/ fireplace. Spacious Living room & Dining area at entry. Fresh interior paint. Central heating. Plantation shutters. Hardwood floors. Laundry room by family room/kitchen. Bright stairway + hallway w/ Skylight. Master Bedroom w/ high ceilings & walk-in closet. Well maintained Private backyard. Detached 2 car garage plus one extra parking. Plenty of street parking for guests. Convenient location next to Torrance Crossroads, Wilson Park, Del Amo Mall, bowling alleys, groceries, & more! Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2546 W 235th Street have any available units?
2546 W 235th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 W 235th Street have?
Some of 2546 W 235th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 W 235th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2546 W 235th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 W 235th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2546 W 235th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2546 W 235th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2546 W 235th Street does offer parking.
Does 2546 W 235th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 W 235th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 W 235th Street have a pool?
No, 2546 W 235th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2546 W 235th Street have accessible units?
No, 2546 W 235th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 W 235th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 W 235th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 BedroomsTorrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with ParkingTorrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood RivieraDelthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles