19915 Grevillea Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Great condition 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family house in west Torrance in the West High School area. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, bathrooms have upgraded tiles and toilets, wood blinds and double window panes in all rooms. Hardwood floors in main areas and carpet in master bedroom. Washer/ dryer hookups in garage. Terrific back yard with fruit trees. New roof. Detached garage at back of fenced-in driveway. Convenient location, close to Del Amo Shopping Mall, schools and parks.