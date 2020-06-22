All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
19915 Grevillea Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19915 Grevillea Avenue

19915 Grevillea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19915 Grevillea Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great condition 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family house in west Torrance in the West High School area. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, bathrooms have upgraded tiles and toilets, wood blinds and double window panes in all rooms. Hardwood floors in main areas and carpet in master bedroom. Washer/ dryer hookups in garage. Terrific back yard with fruit trees. New roof. Detached garage at back of fenced-in driveway. Convenient location, close to Del Amo Shopping Mall, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have any available units?
19915 Grevillea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have?
Some of 19915 Grevillea Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19915 Grevillea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19915 Grevillea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 Grevillea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19915 Grevillea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19915 Grevillea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19915 Grevillea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have a pool?
No, 19915 Grevillea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19915 Grevillea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19915 Grevillea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19915 Grevillea Avenue has units with dishwashers.
