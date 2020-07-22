/
/
/
west torrance
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
323 Apartments for rent in West Torrance, Torrance, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,600
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20023 Talisman St
20023 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
West Torrance House For Rent - Property Id: 315667 Great for a working couple or small family. West Torrance desired area for schools, safety, convenience to shopping, beach, freeways, parks, fitness clubs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5511 Halison Street
5511 Halison Street, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2251 sqft
Custom Spacious Torrance Home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home comes with a Mother-in-law suite on the 2nd level.
Results within 1 mile of West Torrance
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Contact for Availability
2003 Rockefeller
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
1 of 51
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
501 GREEN LANE
501 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1814 sqft
501 GREEN LANE Available 07/23/20 Newly Renovated 4bed2bath on 7031 SF lot - Beach life made easy! Ocean fun is less than 2-miles away.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 S. Prospect Ave
310 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 & 1/2 bath 2 story townhome - Property Id: 323808 2 Bed 1 & 1/2 bath with washer & dryer. No one above you & no one below you. Wood laminate & vinyl planks through out. Granite counter tops through out.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street 145
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1695&UP Redondo Bch 1+ 1 MoveIn Special! pool,spa - Property Id: 109361 $1695&up We have great 1 bedroom apartments available now and August. The move in special is on certain units with immediate move in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 North Guadalupe
104 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 ba South Redondo Beach House - Property Id: 306549 STRICTLY NO PETS OF ANY KIND. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS, so please don't ask.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
632 Meyer Lane #D
632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2265 sqft
Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower
509 North Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Great location in South Redondo 2 Bedroom - Cozy 2 bed 2 baths apartment in South Redondo Beach! Peek-a-boo ocean view Lower unit in a 2-unit building.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2213 Pullman Lane, #2
2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1550 sqft
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 07/24/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit * 3BR / 2.
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1
606 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1 Available 08/08/20 Very Bright & Spacious, 2-Story Front Townhome w/ Spacious Deck, Slight Ocean Views & 2-Car Garage Close to Schools, Shopping & 2 Mins to Beach! - * 2Br2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1810 Belmont Lane
1810 Belmont Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
2310 sqft
Newer Custom built by Advanced Design and Construction. Featuring a newly designed floor-plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The family room/den and 4 bedrooms are upstairs with high cathedral ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2211 Grant Avenue
2211 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
969 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2211 Grant Avenue #4, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 - Rent: $2,595 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 - 600+ Credit Score Required - Bedrooms: 2 -
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5526 Sara Drive
5526 Sara Drive, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1876 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Beautiful UPGRADED bright single level home in West High School area. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, large kitchen with center island.
