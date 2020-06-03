Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 16020 Van Ness Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
16020 Van Ness Ave
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16020 Van Ness Ave
16020 Van Ness Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16020 Van Ness Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Torrance. Super clean and quiet. Walking distance to Ralphs, Target, several restaurants an El Camino College.
Gated building.
1-year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have any available units?
16020 Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 16020 Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16020 Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16020 Van Ness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16020 Van Ness Ave offers parking.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16020 Van Ness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 16020 Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 16020 Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16020 Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16020 Van Ness Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16020 Van Ness Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedrooms
Torrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with Balcony
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles