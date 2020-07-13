All apartments in Torrance
Emerald Victoria Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Emerald Victoria Apartments

3553 Emerald St · (442) 777-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Victoria Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Emerald Victoria Apartments present a compelling portrait of apartment living in a beautiful Torrance, California location. We are located in a top-rated school district with easy access to Hawthorne Blvd., the 110, and the 405. Enjoy close proximity to the beach, dining and shopping destinations. Our homes come standard with open living rooms, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, wood-style flooring, ceiling fans, generous closets, plush carpeting and a balcony. Take advantage of amenities such as a clubhouse with billiards table, a swimming pool and spa, BBQ grills, three laundry care centers and private gated access.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 Bed 1 Bath - $1000, 2 Bed 2 Bath - $1000, 3 Bed 3 Bath- $1500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Carports and Open Parking Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Victoria Apartments have any available units?
Emerald Victoria Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald Victoria Apartments have?
Some of Emerald Victoria Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Victoria Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Victoria Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Victoria Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Emerald Victoria Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does Emerald Victoria Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Victoria Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald Victoria Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Victoria Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Victoria Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Victoria Apartments has a pool.
Does Emerald Victoria Apartments have accessible units?
No, Emerald Victoria Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Victoria Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Victoria Apartments has units with dishwashers.
