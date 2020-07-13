Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments game room online portal package receiving

Emerald Victoria Apartments present a compelling portrait of apartment living in a beautiful Torrance, California location. We are located in a top-rated school district with easy access to Hawthorne Blvd., the 110, and the 405. Enjoy close proximity to the beach, dining and shopping destinations. Our homes come standard with open living rooms, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, wood-style flooring, ceiling fans, generous closets, plush carpeting and a balcony. Take advantage of amenities such as a clubhouse with billiards table, a swimming pool and spa, BBQ grills, three laundry care centers and private gated access.



