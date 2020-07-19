All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

959 Rancho Road

959 N Rancho Rd · No Longer Available
Location

959 N Rancho Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This brand new build boasts high ceilings, grey wood like flooring, recessed lighting and gorgeous stone accent wall. Kitchenette is well equipped with a full sized range, microwave and refrigerator. Light & bright bedroom with polished cement floors, high ceiling and slider that leads out to a custom stone private patio. Large bath has ample storage and features a beautiful subway tile shower with glass enclosure and rain shower head. Rent includes all utilities and shared parking area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Rancho Road have any available units?
959 Rancho Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 Rancho Road have?
Some of 959 Rancho Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Rancho Road currently offering any rent specials?
959 Rancho Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Rancho Road pet-friendly?
No, 959 Rancho Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 959 Rancho Road offer parking?
Yes, 959 Rancho Road offers parking.
Does 959 Rancho Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Rancho Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Rancho Road have a pool?
No, 959 Rancho Road does not have a pool.
Does 959 Rancho Road have accessible units?
No, 959 Rancho Road does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Rancho Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Rancho Road does not have units with dishwashers.
