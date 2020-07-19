959 Rancho Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction parking microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest home in the heart of Thousand Oaks. This brand new build boasts high ceilings, grey wood like flooring, recessed lighting and gorgeous stone accent wall. Kitchenette is well equipped with a full sized range, microwave and refrigerator. Light & bright bedroom with polished cement floors, high ceiling and slider that leads out to a custom stone private patio. Large bath has ample storage and features a beautiful subway tile shower with glass enclosure and rain shower head. Rent includes all utilities and shared parking area.