839 Via Colinas

Remodeled 2 +3 in the highly desired Hidden Canyon tract in Westlake Village. Top of the hill location. This light and bright home is move-in ready with new paint and carpet. As you enter this beautiful home you will notice the vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace in the spacious family room. The cooks kitchen is complete with a center island, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and recessed lighting. Large dining area with custom chandelier. The private patio is perfect for BBQing or just hanging out. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with attached bathroom, the second large bedroom and the hall bathroom with tub and shower. Direct access 2 car garage. This beautiful community includes 3 pools, 6 spas, well equipped playground and mountain views. Award winning schools. Close to high end shopping, movie theater, restaurants and hiking trails. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included without warranty.