Thousand Oaks, CA
839 Via Colinas
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

839 Via Colinas

839 Via Colinas · No Longer Available
Location

839 Via Colinas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Remodeled 2 +3 in the highly desired Hidden Canyon tract in Westlake Village. Top of the hill location. This light and bright home is move-in ready with new paint and carpet. As you enter this beautiful home you will notice the vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace in the spacious family room. The cooks kitchen is complete with a center island, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and recessed lighting. Large dining area with custom chandelier. The private patio is perfect for BBQing or just hanging out. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with attached bathroom, the second large bedroom and the hall bathroom with tub and shower. Direct access 2 car garage. This beautiful community includes 3 pools, 6 spas, well equipped playground and mountain views. Award winning schools. Close to high end shopping, movie theater, restaurants and hiking trails. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Via Colinas have any available units?
839 Via Colinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Via Colinas have?
Some of 839 Via Colinas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Via Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
839 Via Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Via Colinas pet-friendly?
No, 839 Via Colinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 839 Via Colinas offer parking?
Yes, 839 Via Colinas offers parking.
Does 839 Via Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Via Colinas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Via Colinas have a pool?
Yes, 839 Via Colinas has a pool.
Does 839 Via Colinas have accessible units?
No, 839 Via Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Via Colinas have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Via Colinas does not have units with dishwashers.

