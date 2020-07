Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

End unit at the top of the hill. Great location in the community. Much sought after floor plan with all bedrooms on the first level. Living room with fireplace. Pretty front yard with grassy area and patio. Owner would prefer to lease the home furnished. Submit on small dog. Attached garage. Lovely greenbelts, pools, and spas. A lovely community to call home! Close to shopping, dining and the new YMCA. Available June 15th.