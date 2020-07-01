758 Huntsdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Great cul de sac location in the private gated community of Arbor Hills, nice upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath plus one upstairs library, 3 car garage. Private backyard with open space and nice mountain views, lots of fruit trees and small gardens for vegetables. The home offers a fantastic floor plan featuring downstairs bedroom with full bath, spacious family room is open to the kitchen, formal living room and dining room. Granite kitchen, new sink with new faucet, wood floor throughout the house. Long driveway for lots of guest parking. Wonderful neighborhood with yearly community events. Close to countless miles of fantastic hiking trails in the Santa Monica Mountains and short drive to ocean. Please go to link https://youtu.be/Wsqkk9hC190 check the details. Beautiful house, motivated seller.