All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 758 Huntsdale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
758 Huntsdale Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

758 Huntsdale Court

758 Huntsdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

758 Huntsdale Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Great cul de sac location in the private gated community of Arbor Hills, nice upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath plus one upstairs library, 3 car garage. Private backyard with open space and nice mountain views, lots of fruit trees and small gardens for vegetables. The home offers a fantastic floor plan featuring downstairs bedroom with full bath, spacious family room is open to the kitchen, formal living room and dining room. Granite kitchen, new sink with new faucet, wood floor throughout the house. Long driveway for lots of guest parking. Wonderful neighborhood with yearly community events. Close to countless miles of fantastic hiking trails in the Santa Monica Mountains and short drive to ocean. Please go to link https://youtu.be/Wsqkk9hC190 check the details. Beautiful house, motivated seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Huntsdale Court have any available units?
758 Huntsdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 Huntsdale Court have?
Some of 758 Huntsdale Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Huntsdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
758 Huntsdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Huntsdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 758 Huntsdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 758 Huntsdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 758 Huntsdale Court offers parking.
Does 758 Huntsdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 Huntsdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Huntsdale Court have a pool?
No, 758 Huntsdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 758 Huntsdale Court have accessible units?
No, 758 Huntsdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Huntsdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 Huntsdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons