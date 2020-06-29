Amenities

730 Cypress Street, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Feel right at home in this 4 bed 2 bath open and bright single story house in Newbury Park! Featuring a large front patio, high ceilings, a brand new dishwasher and range, wet bar and fireplace. Spacious backyard with a variety of fruit trees, 2 car garage, gas and electric washer/dryer hookups, will consider pets. Easy access to the 101 freeway, shopping mall, hiking trails more! Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



