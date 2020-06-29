All apartments in Thousand Oaks
730 Cypress Street

730 Cypress Street
Location

730 Cypress Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
730 Cypress Street, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Feel right at home in this 4 bed 2 bath open and bright single story house in Newbury Park! Featuring a large front patio, high ceilings, a brand new dishwasher and range, wet bar and fireplace. Spacious backyard with a variety of fruit trees, 2 car garage, gas and electric washer/dryer hookups, will consider pets. Easy access to the 101 freeway, shopping mall, hiking trails more! Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5453654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Cypress Street have any available units?
730 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Cypress Street have?
Some of 730 Cypress Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 730 Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 730 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 730 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 730 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
