Looking for Charm, Updated Home, with a wonderful big back yard, This is it.House has been freshly painted, new wood like flooring and tile through the house.An in door laundry room, eat in Kitchen with gas stove. Large 2 car Garage. All new window bilnds on order. 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Baths, Fireplace. A very Sweet Home on Charming Page Lane.