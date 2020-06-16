All apartments in Thousand Oaks
618 Brossard Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Brossard Dr

618 Brossard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Brossard Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in Old Thousand Oaks with awesome deck! -
This charming and spacious updated and modernized home in the Greenwich Village neighborhood Thousand Oaks features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen and huge deck area in the back of the house. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your private and spacious backyard living area and store your surfboards in the backyard for the Malibu waves waiting for you just down the canyon roads to the Pacific. Home is located in a relaxed and eclectic and artistic neighborhood that feels suburban yet you are just minutes from shops, restaurants and the freeway with this great location. Copper mailbox, landscaping and curb appeal, newer flooring and window coverings make this house feel like a home.
Home has one car garage re-purposed as a work space/study/playroom and another bonus room located off the kitchen area for additional storage and office options.
Rent $2750.00
Visit www.vipmgmt.com for more information and application or contact broker
Scott Worman BRE#01212307 or call 805.654-0682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Brossard Dr have any available units?
618 Brossard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Brossard Dr have?
Some of 618 Brossard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Brossard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
618 Brossard Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Brossard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 618 Brossard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 618 Brossard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 618 Brossard Dr does offer parking.
Does 618 Brossard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Brossard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Brossard Dr have a pool?
No, 618 Brossard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 618 Brossard Dr have accessible units?
No, 618 Brossard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Brossard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Brossard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
