618 Brossard Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in Old Thousand Oaks with awesome deck! -

This charming and spacious updated and modernized home in the Greenwich Village neighborhood Thousand Oaks features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen and huge deck area in the back of the house. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your private and spacious backyard living area and store your surfboards in the backyard for the Malibu waves waiting for you just down the canyon roads to the Pacific. Home is located in a relaxed and eclectic and artistic neighborhood that feels suburban yet you are just minutes from shops, restaurants and the freeway with this great location. Copper mailbox, landscaping and curb appeal, newer flooring and window coverings make this house feel like a home.

Home has one car garage re-purposed as a work space/study/playroom and another bonus room located off the kitchen area for additional storage and office options.

Rent $2750.00

Visit www.vipmgmt.com for more information and application or contact broker

Scott Worman BRE#01212307 or call 805.654-0682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4590281)