Thousand Oaks, CA
586 Tree Top Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

586 Tree Top Lane

586 Tree Top Lane · No Longer Available
Location

586 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular view townhome high on a hill in small, private complex with extraordinary privacy. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast area, cooking/eating island, dishwasher, double oven & trash compactor. Mahogany cabinets, corian counters & pantry. Lrg. patio (1 of 3) adjacent to kitchen with BBQ (inc.) Approx. 750 sq. ft. of outdoor living area per owner. Large living room with high ceilings and mountain/sunset views. Formal dining room. Huge master suite with balcony & sunset views. Additional room off master could be used as nursery, office, work-out room or ?. Tons of closet space! All closets are organized. 2 bedrooms down with approx. 30' private lounging or children's play patio, accessible from both bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer & 2 barstools in kitchen are included without warranty. 2-car attached garage with ample storage cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Tree Top Lane have any available units?
586 Tree Top Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 586 Tree Top Lane have?
Some of 586 Tree Top Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Tree Top Lane currently offering any rent specials?
586 Tree Top Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Tree Top Lane pet-friendly?
No, 586 Tree Top Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 586 Tree Top Lane offer parking?
Yes, 586 Tree Top Lane offers parking.
Does 586 Tree Top Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 Tree Top Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Tree Top Lane have a pool?
No, 586 Tree Top Lane does not have a pool.
Does 586 Tree Top Lane have accessible units?
No, 586 Tree Top Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Tree Top Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Tree Top Lane has units with dishwashers.
