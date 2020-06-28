586 Tree Top Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spectacular view townhome high on a hill in small, private complex with extraordinary privacy. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast area, cooking/eating island, dishwasher, double oven & trash compactor. Mahogany cabinets, corian counters & pantry. Lrg. patio (1 of 3) adjacent to kitchen with BBQ (inc.) Approx. 750 sq. ft. of outdoor living area per owner. Large living room with high ceilings and mountain/sunset views. Formal dining room. Huge master suite with balcony & sunset views. Additional room off master could be used as nursery, office, work-out room or ?. Tons of closet space! All closets are organized. 2 bedrooms down with approx. 30' private lounging or children's play patio, accessible from both bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer & 2 barstools in kitchen are included without warranty. 2-car attached garage with ample storage cabinets.