Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

58 S Madrid Ave

58 South Madrid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

58 South Madrid Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Great 4 bedroom 2.5 baths on a quiet cul-de-sac st - Property Id: 131097

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, has air conditioning, laundry room, large kitchen with island and room for a kitchen table. Sliding doors to the back yard from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom. Has a three car garage, great backyard with a view of the mountains, fruit trees, gardner included in the lease. Within a few miles of the Oaks Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131097p
Property Id 131097

(RLNE5043744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 S Madrid Ave have any available units?
58 S Madrid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 S Madrid Ave have?
Some of 58 S Madrid Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 S Madrid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
58 S Madrid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 S Madrid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 S Madrid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 58 S Madrid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 58 S Madrid Ave offers parking.
Does 58 S Madrid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 S Madrid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 S Madrid Ave have a pool?
No, 58 S Madrid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 58 S Madrid Ave have accessible units?
No, 58 S Madrid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 58 S Madrid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 S Madrid Ave has units with dishwashers.
