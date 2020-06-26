58 S Madrid Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom 2.5 baths on a quiet cul-de-sac st - Property Id: 131097



This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, has air conditioning, laundry room, large kitchen with island and room for a kitchen table. Sliding doors to the back yard from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom. Has a three car garage, great backyard with a view of the mountains, fruit trees, gardner included in the lease. Within a few miles of the Oaks Mall.

