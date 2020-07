Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 4 bedroom home plus office with the master suite located on the main floor. This home features 3 baths, large upstairs office with nicely appointed finishes. The kitchen includes dual oven, grantite counters, center island, walk-in pantry and opens to a spacious family room with fireplace The yard features built in barbeque and a pool and in landscaped for privacy. The open floorplan includes high ceilings. This home is ready for move-in.