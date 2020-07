Amenities

2 BR, 1.5 Bath is Located in a sought-after community in Thousand Oaks resides the perfect place! Hard surface flooring throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. Private front yard and backyard. Friendly environment for kids and babies.Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Oven/Air conditioner are provided. Ceiling fans in every room. located near restaurants, parks, hiking trials, shopping and easy access to the 101 Freeways.