Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4785 Via Canada

4785 via Canada · No Longer Available
Location

4785 via Canada, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home is located in a gated community. It has beautiful front yard views of Old Boney Mountain. The home features a spacious living room, formal dining room with a fountain courtyard, large family kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, dual ovens, and opens to a large family room with fireplace and entertainment center. There is a huge walk in pantry, a butler's pantry, a bonus room downstairs, plus a downstairs bedroom and full bath. Upstairs, there is a spacious master suite that overlooks the large yard with built in fireplace and beautiful landscaping. The master bath has oversized tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanities and a make up area but two large

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 Via Canada have any available units?
4785 Via Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4785 Via Canada have?
Some of 4785 Via Canada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 Via Canada currently offering any rent specials?
4785 Via Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 Via Canada pet-friendly?
No, 4785 Via Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4785 Via Canada offer parking?
Yes, 4785 Via Canada offers parking.
Does 4785 Via Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 Via Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 Via Canada have a pool?
No, 4785 Via Canada does not have a pool.
Does 4785 Via Canada have accessible units?
No, 4785 Via Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 Via Canada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4785 Via Canada has units with dishwashers.
