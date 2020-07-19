4785 Via Canada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

This beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home is located in a gated community. It has beautiful front yard views of Old Boney Mountain. The home features a spacious living room, formal dining room with a fountain courtyard, large family kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, dual ovens, and opens to a large family room with fireplace and entertainment center. There is a huge walk in pantry, a butler's pantry, a bonus room downstairs, plus a downstairs bedroom and full bath. Upstairs, there is a spacious master suite that overlooks the large yard with built in fireplace and beautiful landscaping. The master bath has oversized tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanities and a make up area but two large