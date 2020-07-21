4351 Spring Forest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Sensational timeless traditional ideally located on a small cul-de-sac in guard gated North Ranch Country Club Estates. The absolute perfect location and curb appeal! Set above street level with a beautiful circular driveway, this nearly 5600 square foot custom estate boasts an open floor plan consisting of four bedrooms upstairs and one down. There is also a billiards room, grand two story entry and more. The large center island kitchen opens to the family room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine closet and walls of French doors overlooking the rear grounds. The tremendous master suite boasts custom ceilings, sitting room and a large balcony with wonderful views. The grounds are meticulous and boast a custom infinity pool and spa, fountains, barbecue center, manicured lawns and a massive covered pavilion/ outdoor living room with heaters and fireplace. All with total privacy! This truly is a very special offering! Also available for purchase.