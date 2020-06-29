4277 W Potrero Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Rare opportunity in Newbury Park!This gorgeous expanded and remodeled two story is well care for with the finest finishes. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large center island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry opens to family room with fireplace creating a great room concept. Private downstairs master suite with two walk-in closets opens to backyard with French sliding doors. Large en suite bathroom has double vanity, jetted tub, and enormous Spanish tiled shower with overhead rain shower head. Wrought iron and wood adorn the staircase which leads upstairs to the remaining generous 3 bedrooms and additional bathroom with marble vanity and tiled shower. Relax in the well-manicured yards feature a raised backyard firepit, lush landscape, with surrounding views. Other features include hardwood floors in main living areas, a laundry suite, dual pane windows and sliders throughout, powder room on main floor, ceiling fans in all bedroom and so much more. This premium corner lot has amazing views and is adjacent to scenic Santa Monica Mountains and Sycamore Canyon trails perfect for nature walks, hiking and biking. For showings contact Catherine 805.217.2462