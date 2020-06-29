All apartments in Thousand Oaks
4277 W Potrero Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

4277 W Potrero Road

4277 West Potrero Road · No Longer Available
Location

4277 West Potrero Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Rare opportunity in Newbury Park!This gorgeous expanded and remodeled two story is well care for with the finest finishes. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large center island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry opens to family room with fireplace creating a great room concept. Private downstairs master suite with two walk-in closets opens to backyard with French sliding doors. Large en suite bathroom has double vanity, jetted tub, and enormous Spanish tiled shower with overhead rain shower head. Wrought iron and wood adorn the staircase which leads upstairs to the remaining generous 3 bedrooms and additional bathroom with marble vanity and tiled shower. Relax in the well-manicured yards feature a raised backyard firepit, lush landscape, with surrounding views. Other features include hardwood floors in main living areas, a laundry suite, dual pane windows and sliders throughout, powder room on main floor, ceiling fans in all bedroom and so much more. This premium corner lot has amazing views and is adjacent to scenic Santa Monica Mountains and Sycamore Canyon trails perfect for nature walks, hiking and biking. For showings contact Catherine 805.217.2462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4277 W Potrero Road have any available units?
4277 W Potrero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4277 W Potrero Road have?
Some of 4277 W Potrero Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4277 W Potrero Road currently offering any rent specials?
4277 W Potrero Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4277 W Potrero Road pet-friendly?
No, 4277 W Potrero Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4277 W Potrero Road offer parking?
Yes, 4277 W Potrero Road offers parking.
Does 4277 W Potrero Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4277 W Potrero Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4277 W Potrero Road have a pool?
No, 4277 W Potrero Road does not have a pool.
Does 4277 W Potrero Road have accessible units?
No, 4277 W Potrero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4277 W Potrero Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4277 W Potrero Road has units with dishwashers.
