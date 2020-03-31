4002 CORTE CANCION

Amenities

Perched atop the mountains in Sunset Hills on a quiet cul de sac, this single story ranch style home features stunning panoramic vistas. The interiors are remodeled with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, baseboards and a neutral color palette. The expansive Master Bedroom offers gorgeous views and a private Master Bathroom with dual sinks and marble counters. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. It opens to a charming breakfast nook that overlooks the entertainer's backyard and surrounding mountains. The resort-style garden is the perfect place to lounge poolside or dine al fresco beneath the covered patio. Enjoy Southern California living at it's finest!