All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 4002 CORTE CANCION.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4002 CORTE CANCION
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

4002 CORTE CANCION

4002 Corte Cancion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4002 Corte Cancion, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Perched atop the mountains in Sunset Hills on a quiet cul de sac, this single story ranch style home features stunning panoramic vistas. The interiors are remodeled with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, baseboards and a neutral color palette. The expansive Master Bedroom offers gorgeous views and a private Master Bathroom with dual sinks and marble counters. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. It opens to a charming breakfast nook that overlooks the entertainer's backyard and surrounding mountains. The resort-style garden is the perfect place to lounge poolside or dine al fresco beneath the covered patio. Enjoy Southern California living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 CORTE CANCION have any available units?
4002 CORTE CANCION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 CORTE CANCION have?
Some of 4002 CORTE CANCION's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 CORTE CANCION currently offering any rent specials?
4002 CORTE CANCION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 CORTE CANCION pet-friendly?
No, 4002 CORTE CANCION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4002 CORTE CANCION offer parking?
No, 4002 CORTE CANCION does not offer parking.
Does 4002 CORTE CANCION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 CORTE CANCION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 CORTE CANCION have a pool?
Yes, 4002 CORTE CANCION has a pool.
Does 4002 CORTE CANCION have accessible units?
No, 4002 CORTE CANCION does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 CORTE CANCION have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 CORTE CANCION does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons