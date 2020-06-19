3892 Rodene Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to the WONDERFUL COMMUNITY of Twin Oaks! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath HOME with A LOFT is extra light and bright! From the gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted white walls to the ''easy-to -live-in'' floor plan, you will fall in love with this space! Downstairs you will notice nice sized living and dining rooms as well as a family room with a fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen-island with a walk-in pantry. Also there is a downstairs powder room. Upstairs there are 2 GUEST BEDROOMS as well as a guest bath and a wonderful MASTER SUITE complete with a SPA TUB, stall shower, two sinks and a walk in closet! Outside will experience a lovely private patio with views and yard with lush landscaping. 3 Car Garage. Upstairs INDOOR Laundry. Close to BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look!