Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

3892 Rodene Street

3892 Rodene Street · No Longer Available
Location

3892 Rodene Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the WONDERFUL COMMUNITY of Twin Oaks! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath HOME with A LOFT is extra light and bright! From the gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted white walls to the ''easy-to -live-in'' floor plan, you will fall in love with this space! Downstairs you will notice nice sized living and dining rooms as well as a family room with a fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen-island with a walk-in pantry. Also there is a downstairs powder room. Upstairs there are 2 GUEST BEDROOMS as well as a guest bath and a wonderful MASTER SUITE complete with a SPA TUB, stall shower, two sinks and a walk in closet! Outside will experience a lovely private patio with views and yard with lush landscaping. 3 Car Garage. Upstairs INDOOR Laundry. Close to BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3892 Rodene Street have any available units?
3892 Rodene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3892 Rodene Street have?
Some of 3892 Rodene Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3892 Rodene Street currently offering any rent specials?
3892 Rodene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3892 Rodene Street pet-friendly?
No, 3892 Rodene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3892 Rodene Street offer parking?
Yes, 3892 Rodene Street does offer parking.
Does 3892 Rodene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3892 Rodene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3892 Rodene Street have a pool?
No, 3892 Rodene Street does not have a pool.
Does 3892 Rodene Street have accessible units?
No, 3892 Rodene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3892 Rodene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3892 Rodene Street has units with dishwashers.
