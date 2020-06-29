363 Camino Manzanas.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 4+2 Thousand Oaks Home has been completely updated!! - This 4+2 house has been completely updated, featuring modern ceramic tile throughout, newer paint, newer appliances, scraped ceilings, recessed lighting, newer plantation shutters, newer bathroom vanity, and pull-out shelving in the kitchen. There is also a gas fireplace in the living room, a separate laundry room, a cozy breakfast nook and a two car garage. The large private yard offers a grassy play area, concrete patio, RV parking, two storage sheds and a garden area. Includes Central Heating/Air. This home is ideally situated in one of the usually, statistically lowest, overall crime rate cities in America and is conveniently located off Lynn Road, near the Oaks Mall, Los Robles Hospital, fine dining, excellent schools, parks and recreation. You will love this neighborhood and this perfect family home.



(RLNE5406895)