363 Camino Manzanas.
Thousand Oaks, CA
363 Camino Manzanas
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

363 Camino Manzanas

363 Camino Manzanas · No Longer Available
Location

363 Camino Manzanas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4+2 Thousand Oaks Home has been completely updated!! - This 4+2 house has been completely updated, featuring modern ceramic tile throughout, newer paint, newer appliances, scraped ceilings, recessed lighting, newer plantation shutters, newer bathroom vanity, and pull-out shelving in the kitchen. There is also a gas fireplace in the living room, a separate laundry room, a cozy breakfast nook and a two car garage. The large private yard offers a grassy play area, concrete patio, RV parking, two storage sheds and a garden area. Includes Central Heating/Air. This home is ideally situated in one of the usually, statistically lowest, overall crime rate cities in America and is conveniently located off Lynn Road, near the Oaks Mall, Los Robles Hospital, fine dining, excellent schools, parks and recreation. You will love this neighborhood and this perfect family home.

(RLNE5406895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 363 Camino Manzanas have any available units?
363 Camino Manzanas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Camino Manzanas have?
Some of 363 Camino Manzanas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Camino Manzanas currently offering any rent specials?
363 Camino Manzanas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Camino Manzanas pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Camino Manzanas is pet friendly.
Does 363 Camino Manzanas offer parking?
Yes, 363 Camino Manzanas offers parking.
Does 363 Camino Manzanas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Camino Manzanas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Camino Manzanas have a pool?
No, 363 Camino Manzanas does not have a pool.
Does 363 Camino Manzanas have accessible units?
No, 363 Camino Manzanas does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Camino Manzanas have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Camino Manzanas does not have units with dishwashers.

