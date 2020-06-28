All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3427 Fayance Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3427 Fayance Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:44 PM

3427 Fayance Place

3427 Fayance Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3427 Fayance Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Pool Home, Gated Community - For Lease - Thousand Oaks (Sunset Hills area) - Enter Chanteclair Gated Community and head to this perfect Cul-De-Sac location. Gorgeous Granite Kitchen with Island includes Double Oven, Self Closing Drawers, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Adjacent Family Room has Cozy Fireplace. Gleaming Wood Floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Formal Dining Area adjacent to Living Room. Plantation Shutters throughout. East facing Front Patio is perfect to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Large back yard with Covered Patio overlooks Pool, Spa and Lawn area makes for great outdoor entertaining. Side gate allows access to Downstairs Bedroom/Office/Full Bath, or may accommodate small boat or RV. Curved Staircase leads upstairs to additional 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and Large Bonus/Game Room perfect for your Pool Table and gigantic TV. Large Master Suite includes Sitting area, Cozy Fireplace, Large Walk In Closet, Double Vanity, Sunken Roman Tub, and Large Stall Shower - all remodeled with Travertine. Large Guest Bedrooms have ample Closets and Ceiling Fans, and share Jack & Jill Bath. Downstairs Laundry Room has Lots of Great Storage and leads to 3-Car Garage. Gated Neighborhood includes Beautiful Green Belt with Walking Paths, Tennis Courts and Play Areas. Call for Appt. to view this Exceptional Property! Owner pays Gardener, and Pool Service. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. $4,650 per month, $6,000 Security Deposit, $25.00 Credit Check Per Person. For more information contact Don L. Carlton Management, Karen Colvin at (805) 676-9409. DRE #00558824/00701426

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Fayance Place have any available units?
3427 Fayance Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Fayance Place have?
Some of 3427 Fayance Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Fayance Place currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Fayance Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Fayance Place pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Fayance Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3427 Fayance Place offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Fayance Place offers parking.
Does 3427 Fayance Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Fayance Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Fayance Place have a pool?
Yes, 3427 Fayance Place has a pool.
Does 3427 Fayance Place have accessible units?
No, 3427 Fayance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Fayance Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 Fayance Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons