3427 Fayance Place

Pool Home, Gated Community - For Lease - Thousand Oaks (Sunset Hills area) - Enter Chanteclair Gated Community and head to this perfect Cul-De-Sac location. Gorgeous Granite Kitchen with Island includes Double Oven, Self Closing Drawers, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Adjacent Family Room has Cozy Fireplace. Gleaming Wood Floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Formal Dining Area adjacent to Living Room. Plantation Shutters throughout. East facing Front Patio is perfect to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Large back yard with Covered Patio overlooks Pool, Spa and Lawn area makes for great outdoor entertaining. Side gate allows access to Downstairs Bedroom/Office/Full Bath, or may accommodate small boat or RV. Curved Staircase leads upstairs to additional 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and Large Bonus/Game Room perfect for your Pool Table and gigantic TV. Large Master Suite includes Sitting area, Cozy Fireplace, Large Walk In Closet, Double Vanity, Sunken Roman Tub, and Large Stall Shower - all remodeled with Travertine. Large Guest Bedrooms have ample Closets and Ceiling Fans, and share Jack & Jill Bath. Downstairs Laundry Room has Lots of Great Storage and leads to 3-Car Garage. Gated Neighborhood includes Beautiful Green Belt with Walking Paths, Tennis Courts and Play Areas. Call for Appt. to view this Exceptional Property! Owner pays Gardener, and Pool Service. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. $4,650 per month, $6,000 Security Deposit, $25.00 Credit Check Per Person. For more information contact Don L. Carlton Management, Karen Colvin at (805) 676-9409. DRE #00558824/00701426



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5111375)