Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3303 Big Cloud Cir
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

3303 Big Cloud Cir

3303 Big Cloud Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Big Cloud Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Single family house for rent in Wildwood. House is located in a cul-de-sac street. Very peaceful area. The house has hardwood floors and tile. Kitchen is updated. Tenants with no pets are preferable but if the person is a good fit for this house then some arrangements can be made. House is nearby hiking trails and award winning schools. CLU university is a mile away and the Oak Mall 4 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have any available units?
3303 Big Cloud Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have?
Some of 3303 Big Cloud Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Big Cloud Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Big Cloud Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Big Cloud Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Big Cloud Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Big Cloud Cir offers parking.
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Big Cloud Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have a pool?
No, 3303 Big Cloud Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have accessible units?
No, 3303 Big Cloud Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Big Cloud Cir has units with dishwashers.
