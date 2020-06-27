3303 Big Cloud Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Wildwood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single family house for rent in Wildwood. House is located in a cul-de-sac street. Very peaceful area. The house has hardwood floors and tile. Kitchen is updated. Tenants with no pets are preferable but if the person is a good fit for this house then some arrangements can be made. House is nearby hiking trails and award winning schools. CLU university is a mile away and the Oak Mall 4 miles away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3303 Big Cloud Cir have any available units?
3303 Big Cloud Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.