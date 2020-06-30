All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

3163 Wild Horse Court

3163 Wild Horse Court · No Longer Available
Location

3163 Wild Horse Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this beautifully updated Wildwood home offering meticulous attention to detail from the two master retreats with in-suite baths (one on main floor) offering subway tile shower stalls, vanities with quartz stone tops, designer fixtures and freestanding bathtub. Completely updated and open eat in kitchen with custom shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances including sink with reverse osmosis water filtration, and quartz stone center island with breakfast bar. Experience the soaring ceilings in the living room with tile fireplace. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, custom light fixtures, ceiling fans, epoxy floors in garage and upgraded HVAC and duct system. Private back yard with RV parking. Nearby Wildwood Elementary, park with tennis courts, playing fields and playground. Miles of hiking/biking trails at the nearby Wildwood Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 Wild Horse Court have any available units?
3163 Wild Horse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 Wild Horse Court have?
Some of 3163 Wild Horse Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 Wild Horse Court currently offering any rent specials?
3163 Wild Horse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 Wild Horse Court pet-friendly?
No, 3163 Wild Horse Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3163 Wild Horse Court offer parking?
Yes, 3163 Wild Horse Court offers parking.
Does 3163 Wild Horse Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3163 Wild Horse Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 Wild Horse Court have a pool?
No, 3163 Wild Horse Court does not have a pool.
Does 3163 Wild Horse Court have accessible units?
No, 3163 Wild Horse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 Wild Horse Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 Wild Horse Court has units with dishwashers.

