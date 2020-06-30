3163 Wild Horse Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Welcome to this beautifully updated Wildwood home offering meticulous attention to detail from the two master retreats with in-suite baths (one on main floor) offering subway tile shower stalls, vanities with quartz stone tops, designer fixtures and freestanding bathtub. Completely updated and open eat in kitchen with custom shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances including sink with reverse osmosis water filtration, and quartz stone center island with breakfast bar. Experience the soaring ceilings in the living room with tile fireplace. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, custom light fixtures, ceiling fans, epoxy floors in garage and upgraded HVAC and duct system. Private back yard with RV parking. Nearby Wildwood Elementary, park with tennis courts, playing fields and playground. Miles of hiking/biking trails at the nearby Wildwood Regional Park.