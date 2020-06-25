2949 Winding Lane

Amenities

Contact the McLean Team at 805-660-2735 or 805-795-1950 to see this fabulous new-on-market property! Exceptional Stoneybrook Townhome sited in Beautifully Landscaped & Maintained Community located in heart of Westlake Village. Close to Shops, Theaters, Restaurants, Golf, Lake, and Beauty of Nature. Just remodeled throughout: Updated gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, stainless appliances. Newly painted throughout. New carpets. Wood floors. New bathrooms. New lighting. 3 BRs,each with ceiling fans. Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, shutters, walk-in closet, & new Master bath with huge new shower, cabinetry, counters, flooring. Spacious Living Room with fireplace and Dining Room with French Doors leading to large, private patio with new lovely gardens and landscaping. All on Picturesque, Quiet Cul-de-Sac. A beautifully located community with Pool, Spa, Meandering Streams, Extra parking and more.