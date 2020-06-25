All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2949 Winding Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2949 Winding Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

2949 Winding Lane

2949 Winding Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2949 Winding Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Contact the McLean Team at 805-660-2735 or 805-795-1950 to see this fabulous new-on-market property! Exceptional Stoneybrook Townhome sited in Beautifully Landscaped & Maintained Community located in heart of Westlake Village. Close to Shops, Theaters, Restaurants, Golf, Lake, and Beauty of Nature. Just remodeled throughout: Updated gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, stainless appliances. Newly painted throughout. New carpets. Wood floors. New bathrooms. New lighting. 3 BRs,each with ceiling fans. Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, shutters, walk-in closet, & new Master bath with huge new shower, cabinetry, counters, flooring. Spacious Living Room with fireplace and Dining Room with French Doors leading to large, private patio with new lovely gardens and landscaping. All on Picturesque, Quiet Cul-de-Sac. A beautifully located community with Pool, Spa, Meandering Streams, Extra parking and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 Winding Lane have any available units?
2949 Winding Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 Winding Lane have?
Some of 2949 Winding Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 Winding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Winding Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Winding Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2949 Winding Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2949 Winding Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2949 Winding Lane offers parking.
Does 2949 Winding Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2949 Winding Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Winding Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2949 Winding Lane has a pool.
Does 2949 Winding Lane have accessible units?
No, 2949 Winding Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Winding Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2949 Winding Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons