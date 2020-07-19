All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

2892 Capella Way

2892 Capella Way · No Longer Available
Location

2892 Capella Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bed, 2.5 bath updated home, located in the prestigious community of Verdigris.This newly refreshed 2-story beauty features plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, laminate flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has newer appliances and tile flooring.Upstairs has 3 immaculate beds, 2 baths and separate laundry room. Back yard has patio cover and grassy area. This gated community has its own park, two tennis courts, a large Jacuzzi, a large adult swimming pool, and a toddler pool. Conveniently located to freeways, shops, parks and the award-winning Lang Ranch Elementary and Westlake High school. Lease includes HOA, gardener, washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Capella Way have any available units?
2892 Capella Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2892 Capella Way have?
Some of 2892 Capella Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 Capella Way currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Capella Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Capella Way pet-friendly?
No, 2892 Capella Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2892 Capella Way offer parking?
Yes, 2892 Capella Way offers parking.
Does 2892 Capella Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2892 Capella Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Capella Way have a pool?
Yes, 2892 Capella Way has a pool.
Does 2892 Capella Way have accessible units?
No, 2892 Capella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Capella Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2892 Capella Way has units with dishwashers.
