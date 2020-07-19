2892 Capella Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this light and bright 3 bed, 2.5 bath updated home, located in the prestigious community of Verdigris.This newly refreshed 2-story beauty features plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, laminate flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has newer appliances and tile flooring.Upstairs has 3 immaculate beds, 2 baths and separate laundry room. Back yard has patio cover and grassy area. This gated community has its own park, two tennis courts, a large Jacuzzi, a large adult swimming pool, and a toddler pool. Conveniently located to freeways, shops, parks and the award-winning Lang Ranch Elementary and Westlake High school. Lease includes HOA, gardener, washer, dryer and refrigerator.