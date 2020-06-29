Amenities

2656 Hartland Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - This is a great 2 bed 2 bath single story home in the Village Glen Community of Westlake Village! Featuring a spacious living room, recessed lighting over the eat-in kitchen, a secluded private patio in the backyard and a 2 car garage. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and access to Greenbelt, Association Pool and Spa. Will consider pets. Great location with easy access to the freeway and Westlake Plaza directly across the street where you can enjoy the shops and restaurants! Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5572137)