Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

2656 Hartland Circle

2656 Hartland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2656 Hartland Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2656 Hartland Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - This is a great 2 bed 2 bath single story home in the Village Glen Community of Westlake Village! Featuring a spacious living room, recessed lighting over the eat-in kitchen, a secluded private patio in the backyard and a 2 car garage. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and access to Greenbelt, Association Pool and Spa. Will consider pets. Great location with easy access to the freeway and Westlake Plaza directly across the street where you can enjoy the shops and restaurants! Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5572137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Hartland Circle have any available units?
2656 Hartland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 Hartland Circle have?
Some of 2656 Hartland Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Hartland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Hartland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Hartland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2656 Hartland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2656 Hartland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Hartland Circle offers parking.
Does 2656 Hartland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 Hartland Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Hartland Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2656 Hartland Circle has a pool.
Does 2656 Hartland Circle have accessible units?
No, 2656 Hartland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Hartland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 Hartland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

