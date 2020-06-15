2514 Montecito Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage. Flooring is absolutely gorgeous and includes hickory hardwood, travertine, tile and neutral carpeting. Kitchen is light and bright with white cabinetry, neutral granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There is one bedroom and bath located on the main level, and the balance of the bedrooms are upstairs. If you work out of your home, then you'll love the convenience of a formal office just off the living room, featuring a peek-through fireplace. The backyard hardscape and landscape are spectacular, making this home perfect for entertaining. Lovely pebble-tec pool, spa, waterfall, firepit, and plenty of room on side yard area for BBQ'ing on the built-in BBQ and simply enjoying the outdoors.