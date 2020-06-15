All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:42 AM

2514 Montecito Avenue

2514 Montecito Avenue · (805) 585-7389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2514 Montecito Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage. Flooring is absolutely gorgeous and includes hickory hardwood, travertine, tile and neutral carpeting. Kitchen is light and bright with white cabinetry, neutral granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. There is one bedroom and bath located on the main level, and the balance of the bedrooms are upstairs. If you work out of your home, then you'll love the convenience of a formal office just off the living room, featuring a peek-through fireplace. The backyard hardscape and landscape are spectacular, making this home perfect for entertaining. Lovely pebble-tec pool, spa, waterfall, firepit, and plenty of room on side yard area for BBQ'ing on the built-in BBQ and simply enjoying the outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Montecito Avenue have any available units?
2514 Montecito Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 2514 Montecito Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Montecito Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Montecito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2514 Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Montecito Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2514 Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Montecito Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2514 Montecito Avenue has a pool.
Does 2514 Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2514 Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
