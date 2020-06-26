2504 RUTLAND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright 4 bedroom 3 full bath lovely home with stunning view, two blocks from award-winning Lang Ranch Elementary. This home features open concept floor plan, vaulted ceiling , newly replaced stainless steel appliances and covered patio. one bedroom and a full bath on the main floor, spacious master bedroom with walking closet and private balcony with gorgeous view on the second floor with other two good sized bedroom. There is a 3rd car tandem bay in garage so you can park three cars in garage or have extra space for storage/toys. Close to wonderful parks, hiking trials and shopping center, easy to access freeways.