Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

2504 RUTLAND Place

2504 Rutland Place · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Rutland Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Light and bright 4 bedroom 3 full bath lovely home with stunning view, two blocks from award-winning Lang Ranch Elementary. This home features open concept floor plan, vaulted ceiling , newly replaced stainless steel appliances and covered patio. one bedroom and a full bath on the main floor, spacious master bedroom with walking closet and private balcony with gorgeous view on the second floor with other two good sized bedroom. There is a 3rd car tandem bay in garage so you can park three cars in garage or have extra space for storage/toys. Close to wonderful parks, hiking trials and shopping center, easy to access freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 RUTLAND Place have any available units?
2504 RUTLAND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 RUTLAND Place have?
Some of 2504 RUTLAND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 RUTLAND Place currently offering any rent specials?
2504 RUTLAND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 RUTLAND Place pet-friendly?
No, 2504 RUTLAND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2504 RUTLAND Place offer parking?
Yes, 2504 RUTLAND Place offers parking.
Does 2504 RUTLAND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 RUTLAND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 RUTLAND Place have a pool?
No, 2504 RUTLAND Place does not have a pool.
Does 2504 RUTLAND Place have accessible units?
No, 2504 RUTLAND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 RUTLAND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 RUTLAND Place has units with dishwashers.
