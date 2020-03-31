237 Flittner Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, in one of the longest established neighborhoods, this 2 bedroom 1 bath charmer is light and bright and move-in ready. The eat in kitchen has vinyl tile flooring and original built in bench seating. Living room offers wood-like flooring and smooth ceilings. New bathroom vanity, built in desk area,newer windows through-out, new carpet and fresh paint thoughout, and beautiful, large, park-like backyard. Single car garage with oversized driveway offers plenty of parking. Conveniently located near shopping restaurants, and entertainment.