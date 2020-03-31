All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 237 Flittner Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
237 Flittner Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:58 AM

237 Flittner Circle

237 Flittner Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 Flittner Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, in one of the longest established neighborhoods, this 2 bedroom 1 bath charmer is light and bright and move-in ready. The eat in kitchen has vinyl tile flooring and original built in bench seating. Living room offers wood-like flooring and smooth ceilings. New bathroom vanity, built in desk area,newer windows through-out, new carpet and fresh paint thoughout, and beautiful, large, park-like backyard. Single car garage with oversized driveway offers plenty of parking. Conveniently located near shopping restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Flittner Circle have any available units?
237 Flittner Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 237 Flittner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
237 Flittner Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Flittner Circle pet-friendly?
No, 237 Flittner Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 237 Flittner Circle offer parking?
Yes, 237 Flittner Circle offers parking.
Does 237 Flittner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Flittner Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Flittner Circle have a pool?
No, 237 Flittner Circle does not have a pool.
Does 237 Flittner Circle have accessible units?
No, 237 Flittner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Flittner Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Flittner Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Flittner Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Flittner Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons