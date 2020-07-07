All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

2275 Shadow Spring Place

2275 Shadow Springs Place · No Longer Available
Location

2275 Shadow Springs Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully manicured 3+2 single story cul-de-sac Village home in the heart of Westlake Village. Fully remodeled, open floor plan with gorgeous wood flooring. The double door entry opens up to a light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters, freestanding fireplace and a formal dining area. The open floor plan flows into a spacious family room that leads you to the nicely hardscaped patio with fireplace and well manicured backyard. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. Both the guest and master bathrooms have been remodeled and feature Travertine tile. Indoor laundry room provides direct garage access. Garage is equipped with ample storage cabinets. Located in an award winning school district and just up the street Carden Conejo Elementary School and Evenstar Park. Owner pays Village Homes HOA which includes a large clubhouse, Olympic size swimming pool and Tennis courtfor your use. Close to restaurants, shopping, biking, hiking and Westlake lake. Great location, perfect for any age!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have any available units?
2275 Shadow Spring Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have?
Some of 2275 Shadow Spring Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Shadow Spring Place currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Shadow Spring Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Shadow Spring Place pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Shadow Spring Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place offer parking?
Yes, 2275 Shadow Spring Place offers parking.
Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 Shadow Spring Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have a pool?
Yes, 2275 Shadow Spring Place has a pool.
Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have accessible units?
No, 2275 Shadow Spring Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Shadow Spring Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 Shadow Spring Place has units with dishwashers.

