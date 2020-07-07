2275 Shadow Spring Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully manicured 3+2 single story cul-de-sac Village home in the heart of Westlake Village. Fully remodeled, open floor plan with gorgeous wood flooring. The double door entry opens up to a light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, plantation shutters, freestanding fireplace and a formal dining area. The open floor plan flows into a spacious family room that leads you to the nicely hardscaped patio with fireplace and well manicured backyard. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. Both the guest and master bathrooms have been remodeled and feature Travertine tile. Indoor laundry room provides direct garage access. Garage is equipped with ample storage cabinets. Located in an award winning school district and just up the street Carden Conejo Elementary School and Evenstar Park. Owner pays Village Homes HOA which includes a large clubhouse, Olympic size swimming pool and Tennis courtfor your use. Close to restaurants, shopping, biking, hiking and Westlake lake. Great location, perfect for any age!