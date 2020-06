Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded four bedroom 2 bath Tamara home located in the highly desirable Lang Ranch Elementary School, top rated Middle and High School neighborhood. Among the many recent upgrades are new dual pane windows, new flooring, newer kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counters and bathroom vanities with stone top, new blinds. There is a large rear yard with covered patio. An extra is the convenience to Oakbrook Plaza for shopping, and parks and freeway access closeby.