221 Oakleaf Drive #203

Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community. Featuring an fully upgraded/updated , upstairs access to a one level, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a tub and 2 showers. Indoor laundry area comes with a stackable washing machine and a dryer. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. The ceilings are scraped and the walls are freshly painted throughout the dwelling. Recessed lighting fixtures in all rooms. All the floors are laminate. The kitchen is upgraded with quartz counter-tops, easy, self gliding drawers, and shelves, The appliances are stainless, including the refrigerator freezer, dishwasher and microwave oven. There are mountain views, a community clubhouse, library, pool hall, fully equipped gym, a heated community swimming pool and spa. Perfect for Mom and/or Dad or the retiree. 101 Freeway close, easy walk to the Thousand Oaks Shopping Mall, close to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



(RLNE4768262)