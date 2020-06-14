All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 1 2019 at 11:54 AM

221 Oakleaf Drive #203

221 Oakleaf Dr · (818) 404-7573
Location

221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community. Featuring an fully upgraded/updated , upstairs access to a one level, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a tub and 2 showers. Indoor laundry area comes with a stackable washing machine and a dryer. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. The ceilings are scraped and the walls are freshly painted throughout the dwelling. Recessed lighting fixtures in all rooms. All the floors are laminate. The kitchen is upgraded with quartz counter-tops, easy, self gliding drawers, and shelves, The appliances are stainless, including the refrigerator freezer, dishwasher and microwave oven. There are mountain views, a community clubhouse, library, pool hall, fully equipped gym, a heated community swimming pool and spa. Perfect for Mom and/or Dad or the retiree. 101 Freeway close, easy walk to the Thousand Oaks Shopping Mall, close to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

(RLNE4768262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have any available units?
221 Oakleaf Drive #203 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have?
Some of 221 Oakleaf Drive #203's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 currently offering any rent specials?
221 Oakleaf Drive #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 is pet friendly.
Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 offer parking?
No, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 does not offer parking.
Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have a pool?
Yes, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 has a pool.
Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have accessible units?
No, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Oakleaf Drive #203 has units with dishwashers.
