1848 Rock Spring Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus huge Bonus room located in the gated community of Rancho Conejo. Features light, bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in Living room. Spacious center island kitchen with granite counter tops, Perfect backyard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. 3 car garage with lots of storage shelves. Freshly painted interior and New Carpet. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Community is 24 hour guard gated and offers 2 community pools and spas.