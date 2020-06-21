All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1848 Rock Spring Street

1848 Rock Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Rock Spring Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus huge Bonus room located in the gated community of Rancho Conejo. Features light, bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in Living room. Spacious center island kitchen with granite counter tops, Perfect backyard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. 3 car garage with lots of storage shelves. Freshly painted interior and New Carpet. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. Community is 24 hour guard gated and offers 2 community pools and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Rock Spring Street have any available units?
1848 Rock Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Rock Spring Street have?
Some of 1848 Rock Spring Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Rock Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Rock Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Rock Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 1848 Rock Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1848 Rock Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Rock Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 1848 Rock Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Rock Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Rock Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 1848 Rock Spring Street has a pool.
Does 1848 Rock Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 1848 Rock Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Rock Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 Rock Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
