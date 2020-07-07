178 E Janss Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call Renee Delgado to schedule a showing appointment: (818) 606-1735. This newly landscaped and recently remodeled, open floor plan, single story, 4 bedroom home features upgrades throughout such as a newer roof, newer HVAC, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, quartz kitchen counter with glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel sink, built in wine rack, stone fireplace, custom cabinets in the master closet, custom wood shutters and much more. The den has beautiful French doors with opening screened side panels that lead to the backyard. The large newly landscaped yard is the perfect place for entertaining. Both bathrooms have also been recently remodeled. Conveniently located to multiple shopping centers, this home is fully move-in ready and is waiting for a new family to call it home!