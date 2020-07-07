All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 178 E Janss Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
178 E Janss Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:00 AM

178 E Janss Road

178 East Janss Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

178 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Renee Delgado to schedule a showing appointment: (818) 606-1735. This newly landscaped and recently remodeled, open floor plan, single story, 4 bedroom home features upgrades throughout such as a newer roof, newer HVAC, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, quartz kitchen counter with glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel sink, built in wine rack, stone fireplace, custom cabinets in the master closet, custom wood shutters and much more. The den has beautiful French doors with opening screened side panels that lead to the backyard. The large newly landscaped yard is the perfect place for entertaining. Both bathrooms have also been recently remodeled. Conveniently located to multiple shopping centers, this home is fully move-in ready and is waiting for a new family to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 E Janss Road have any available units?
178 E Janss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 E Janss Road have?
Some of 178 E Janss Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 E Janss Road currently offering any rent specials?
178 E Janss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 E Janss Road pet-friendly?
No, 178 E Janss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 178 E Janss Road offer parking?
Yes, 178 E Janss Road offers parking.
Does 178 E Janss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 E Janss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 E Janss Road have a pool?
No, 178 E Janss Road does not have a pool.
Does 178 E Janss Road have accessible units?
No, 178 E Janss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 178 E Janss Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 E Janss Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons