All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES

1738 East Avenida De Las Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1738 East Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES Available 09/07/19 Single Story 2 BR/ 2BATH End Unit in Thousand Oaks - Highly desired Las Flores Villas community. Featuring new paint, new flooring, new blinds and new tank-less water heater. Enclosed private patio. One detached car garage with an additional reserved parking space. Resort-like amenities include a pool, spa and tennis court.

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.

Final security deposit is base on credit scores. 12-month lease.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5054242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have any available units?
1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have?
Some of 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES currently offering any rent specials?
1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES is pet friendly.
Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES offer parking?
Yes, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES offers parking.
Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have a pool?
Yes, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES has a pool.
Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have accessible units?
No, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons