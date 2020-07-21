Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

1738 E AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES Available 09/07/19 Single Story 2 BR/ 2BATH End Unit in Thousand Oaks - Highly desired Las Flores Villas community. Featuring new paint, new flooring, new blinds and new tank-less water heater. Enclosed private patio. One detached car garage with an additional reserved parking space. Resort-like amenities include a pool, spa and tennis court.



Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.



Final security deposit is base on credit scores. 12-month lease.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE5054242)