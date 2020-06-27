1665 Eveningside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enter to light & airy living room with warm stacked stone fireplace & slider to backyard. Open family room, dining area & kitchen offer two addl sliders to backyard living. The wonderfully updated kitchen features new granite counters, gorgeous slate backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have also received facelifts with granite counters and travertine flooring. Master bedroom enjoys built-in closet organizer. In addition, you will find new paint, new carpet, new wood flooring, newer windows & new landscaping.