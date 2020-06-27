1665 Eveningside Dr

Amenities
Enter to light & airy living room with warm stacked stone fireplace & slider to backyard. Open family room, dining area & kitchen offer two addl sliders to backyard living. The wonderfully updated kitchen features new granite counters, gorgeous slate backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have also received facelifts with granite counters and travertine flooring. Master bedroom enjoys built-in closet organizer. In addition, you will find new paint, new carpet, new wood flooring, newer windows & new landscaping.