Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

1665 Eveningside Dr

1665 Eveningside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1665 Eveningside Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enter to light & airy living room with warm stacked stone fireplace & slider to backyard. Open family room, dining area & kitchen offer two addl sliders to backyard living. The wonderfully updated kitchen features new granite counters, gorgeous slate backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have also received facelifts with granite counters and travertine flooring. Master bedroom enjoys built-in closet organizer. In addition, you will find new paint, new carpet, new wood flooring, newer windows & new landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Eveningside Dr have any available units?
1665 Eveningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1665 Eveningside Dr have?
Some of 1665 Eveningside Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Eveningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Eveningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Eveningside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 Eveningside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1665 Eveningside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Eveningside Dr offers parking.
Does 1665 Eveningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 Eveningside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Eveningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1665 Eveningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Eveningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1665 Eveningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Eveningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1665 Eveningside Dr has units with dishwashers.
