1659 Ryder Cup Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Wow! Unbelievable Sprawling Golf Course Frontage on a Flat Lot on the North Ranch Golf Course in Highly Desirable Westlake Village. Gorgeous Views from the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom/Balcony and the Delightful Backyard! Spacious,Light, Bright and Open Floor Plan. Remodeled Throughout, New KItchen, New Bathrooms, New Window, New Floors, and New Roof. , Designer Colors, Stones. One Bedroom & One Bath Downstairs with Large Step in Shower. Professional Stainless Appliances, Exceptional Lot!! Incredible Sunsets and Room for a Pool!