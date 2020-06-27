All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

1659 Ryder Cup Drive

1659 Rider Cup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Rider Cup Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wow! Unbelievable Sprawling Golf Course Frontage on a Flat Lot on the North Ranch Golf Course in Highly Desirable Westlake Village. Gorgeous Views from the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom/Balcony and the Delightful Backyard! Spacious,Light, Bright and Open Floor Plan. Remodeled Throughout, New KItchen, New Bathrooms, New Window, New Floors, and New Roof. , Designer Colors, Stones. One Bedroom & One Bath Downstairs with Large Step in Shower. Professional Stainless Appliances, Exceptional Lot!! Incredible Sunsets and Room for a Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have any available units?
1659 Ryder Cup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have?
Some of 1659 Ryder Cup Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Ryder Cup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Ryder Cup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Ryder Cup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive offers parking.
Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive has a pool.
Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have accessible units?
No, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Ryder Cup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 Ryder Cup Drive has units with dishwashers.

