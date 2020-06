Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Clean and ready to lease this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, Half bath downstairs, Large living room with slider out to patio with a bubbling stream beyond the slab, dining area, kitchen with corona counters a lot of white cabinets. Two car garage with laundry, plus cabinets in garage.