1645 Calle De Oro
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

1645 Calle De Oro

1645 Calle De Oro · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Calle De Oro, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
1645 Calle De Oro Available 05/01/19 Stunning Thousand Oaks View Home - Views, Views and then... More,Views.. 15 mile panoramic view from Ronald Reagan Library to Thousand Oaks. This gem is completely remodeled with 3 bedroom 2 bath home, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, fridge included, granite counters and island, custom lighting, and more views from kitchen window. Wood, floors, custom built-ins, separate laundry area with washer and dryer included, warm fireplace in formal living room, high ceilings, and two car garage, +++. . Close to all freeways, shopping and parks. The gem has it all- hurry this one will not last!!.

(RLNE1909065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

