Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

1645 Calle De Oro Available 05/01/19 Stunning Thousand Oaks View Home - Views, Views and then... More,Views.. 15 mile panoramic view from Ronald Reagan Library to Thousand Oaks. This gem is completely remodeled with 3 bedroom 2 bath home, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, fridge included, granite counters and island, custom lighting, and more views from kitchen window. Wood, floors, custom built-ins, separate laundry area with washer and dryer included, warm fireplace in formal living room, high ceilings, and two car garage, +++. . Close to all freeways, shopping and parks. The gem has it all- hurry this one will not last!!.



(RLNE1909065)