1608 Indian Pony Circle

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Desirable end of cul-de-sac location. Privately gated charming & traditional custom home that has been completely designer redone with all of today's finishes . Its the North Ranch home on the great lot that's all redone you've wanted to find!!! This is it!!! Found it... Offers formal living room with cozy step down conversation area with fireplace. Entertainer's formal dining room. Island kitchen. Family room with fireplace and built in cabinetry. Downstairs bedroom currently being used as an library/office with built in cabinetry. Lovely master suite with fireplace, sitting area and beautiful views of the mountains and beyond. Remodeled master bath. Three secondary bedrooms upstairs; one en-suite, two share a bath. Vaulted ceilings with many skylights. Large indoor laundry to garage. Three car garage with third bay enclosed and is being used as an exercise room. Totally private rear yard with beautiful views, ancient Oak trees, grassy play areas, playhouse, pool, spa and BBQ cooks' center. It's like your own little park! Close to North Ranch Park, walking, hiking and biking trails. Award winning Conejo Valley Unified School District.