Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

1608 Indian Pony Circle

Location

1608 Indian Pony Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Desirable end of cul-de-sac location. Privately gated charming & traditional custom home that has been completely designer redone with all of today's finishes . Its the North Ranch home on the great lot that's all redone you've wanted to find!!! This is it!!! Found it... Offers formal living room with cozy step down conversation area with fireplace. Entertainer's formal dining room. Island kitchen. Family room with fireplace and built in cabinetry. Downstairs bedroom currently being used as an library/office with built in cabinetry. Lovely master suite with fireplace, sitting area and beautiful views of the mountains and beyond. Remodeled master bath. Three secondary bedrooms upstairs; one en-suite, two share a bath. Vaulted ceilings with many skylights. Large indoor laundry to garage. Three car garage with third bay enclosed and is being used as an exercise room. Totally private rear yard with beautiful views, ancient Oak trees, grassy play areas, playhouse, pool, spa and BBQ cooks' center. It's like your own little park! Close to North Ranch Park, walking, hiking and biking trails. Award winning Conejo Valley Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have any available units?
1608 Indian Pony Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have?
Some of 1608 Indian Pony Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Indian Pony Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Indian Pony Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Indian Pony Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Indian Pony Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Indian Pony Circle does offer parking.
Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Indian Pony Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Indian Pony Circle has a pool.
Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have accessible units?
No, 1608 Indian Pony Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Indian Pony Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Indian Pony Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
