Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Conveniently located near California Lutheran University and University Village, 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo has an attached 2 car garage and guest parking throughout community. Enter into living/dining area with high vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace in living room and woodlike flooring downstairs. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite and newer blinds. Spacious master includes a walk in closet. Complex includes a community pool and spa and is minutes from 23/101 freeways and the Oaks Mall.