1425 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Rancho Conejo
Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Not your typical Newbury Hills. Totally sharp unit remodeled in the last 3 years. Alderwood cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen. Tile floor in kitchen & dining area. Bathroom remodeled with tile. Raised panel interior doors. 2 car garage. Shows light and bright. Non-smoker.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive have any available units?
1425 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.