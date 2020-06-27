All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1425 Ramona Drive

1425 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

Not your typical Newbury Hills. Totally sharp unit remodeled in the last 3 years. Alderwood cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen. Tile floor in kitchen & dining area. Bathroom remodeled with tile. Raised panel interior doors. 2 car garage. Shows light and bright. Non-smoker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Ramona Drive have any available units?
1425 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 1425 Ramona Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Ramona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Ramona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Ramona Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Ramona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Ramona Drive has a pool.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Ramona Drive has units with dishwashers.
