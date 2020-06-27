1425 Ramona Drive

Amenities

Not your typical Newbury Hills. Totally sharp unit remodeled in the last 3 years. Alderwood cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen. Tile floor in kitchen & dining area. Bathroom remodeled with tile. Raised panel interior doors. 2 car garage. Shows light and bright. Non-smoker.